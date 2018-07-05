Windstorm tears roof off building near Milan

(ANSA)- Milan, July 5 - A violent windstorm tore the roof off a building in Pozzo d'Adda near Milan on Wednesday night as heavy thunderstorms continued to pound parts of northern Italy. Several other buildings were damaged by the twister. The river Seveso also burst its banks in Milan at 3:10 am on Thursday before returning below flood level at 6:15 am and by mid-morning traffic was reported to be circulating normally in the affected area. Firefighters in the neighbouring province of Varese reported over 50 interventions due to flooding and fallen trees. A violent thunderstorm was also registered in the Piemonte regional capital of Turin, where firefighters received hundreds of calls reporting flooded garages, cellars and ground floor areas. On Wednesday big problems were reported in the northern province of Trentino due to storms and torrential rain. The worst-hit town was Moena, where the streets became torrents and violent shower of hailstones covered the area. Many roads had to be closed and around 50 people were evacuated from their homes.