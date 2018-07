Start to Taser testing for police (3)

Rome, July 4 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday signed a decree starting testing of Tasers by the police in 11 cities across Italy. The electrical stun guns will be tested in Milan, Naples, Turin, Bologna, Florence, Palermo, Catania, Padua, Caserta, Reggio Emilia and Brindisi. "It is a non-lethal weapon of dissuasion and its use is an important deterrent especially for security operators who patrol the streets and who may find themselves in borderline situations," Salvini said.