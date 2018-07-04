Elderly priest abducted by sister for money

Genoa
04/07/2018
Genoa, July 4 - An elderly priest was abducted by his sister and her children in a bid to get their hands on his money, a Genoa court heard Wednesday. The 86-year-old woman and her children were sentenced to two years in jail for kidnapping the 90-year-old cleric after persuading him to travel from Sicily to Genoa on the false pretext of having a medical check-up. The family drugged him with narcotics and tried to get him to hand over his savings, the court said.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
di Luigina Pileggi
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Infranto il sogno del boss Vetrinetta
di Marialucia Conistabile
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online