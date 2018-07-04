Simple Minds brings its 40 years of music to Rome

Rome, July 4 - Forty years have passed since the band Simple Minds performed its first concert, and this summer it is celebrating its new album "Walk Between Worlds" with six tour dates in Italy. In Rome, the band performed July 3 at the Roma Summer Fest at the Auditorium, in a grand pop-rock-electronica demonstration of current and past glories. Singer Jim Kerr and guitarist Charlie Burchill, the only remaining original members of the group, took the stage with the confidence that comes from a lifelong career that began as Scotland's answer to U2. At its Rome concert, the band brought a playlist of about 15 songs, with a three-song encore. The band's frontman proved to be tireless despite 40 years on the road touring the world, challenging the passage of time in his purple t-shirt, jeans, and black boots. On stage he was just as animated as he was when he first began, jumping, raising his arms, kneeling and spinning the microphone before his audience. "We're all young, aren't we?" he said ironically. The crowd filled the Cavea at the Auditorium for the revival concert that brought back songs from the band's beginnings as well as songs from its most recent album, such as "The Signal and the Noise". Traversing its musical history, the band performed hits such as "Waterfront" (1984), "Let There Be Love" from the early 1990s, and "Love Song" (1981), letting fans relive the new wave and post-punk atmosphere from the band's first days in Glasgow, where it was influenced by bands from the previous decade. From the second song on, a crowd gathered around the stage to take pictures of Kerr, Burchill and the five young and talented musicians accompanying them on keyboard, drums, guitar, bass and vocals. The band performed one of its most iconic hits, "Don't You Forget About Me", from the movie The Breakfast Club. Fans cried for an encore, which the band satisfied with three songs, ending with "Sanctify Yourself". The Rome concert was the second of the band's Italian tour dates, following Cremona, with concerts in Macerata, Marostica, Udine and Genoa rounding out a busy schedule through July 11.