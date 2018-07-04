Rome

League says attack on democracy,to ask meet Mattarella (3)

'They want to KO top Italian party'

League says attack on democracy,to ask meet Mattarella (3)

Rome, July 4 - The anti-migrant Euroskpetic League said Wednesday it would ask President Sergio Mattarella for a meeting as soon as he gets back from Lithuania on the Cassation Court's Tuesday sentence on 49 million euros allegedly misappropriated by persons close to the League. "It is a very serious attack on democracy," League sources said, "to knock out by judicial means the top Italian party. "An action that has no precedents in Italy and in Europe". League leader Matteo Salvini said the ruling was a "political" one but there was no "grand design" to hit the League. The League is one of Italy's two populist government partners, along with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Both are polling at just under 30% at the moment, with the League having almost doubled its support since the March 4 general election when it got 17% to the M5S's 33%.

