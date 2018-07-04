Conte meets Cantone on corruption fight (3)

Rome

Agree to up graft battle

Rome, July 4 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday met the head of Italy's national anti-corruption authority ANAC, Raffaele Cantone. The two agreed on the need to up the fight against corruption, sources said. Corruption costs Italy tens of billions of euros every year. The two examined "targeted" measures to fight graft, sources said. photo: Cantone

