Conte meets Cantone on corruption fight (3)

Rome
04/07/2018
Rome, July 4 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday met the head of Italy's national anti-corruption authority ANAC, Raffaele Cantone. The two agreed on the need to up the fight against corruption, sources said. Corruption costs Italy tens of billions of euros every year. The two examined "targeted" measures to fight graft, sources said. photo: Cantone
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
di Luigina Pileggi
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Infranto il sogno del boss Vetrinetta
di Marialucia Conistabile
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online