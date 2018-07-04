RAI board to be elected July 18 (3)

Rome
04/07/2018
Rome, July 4 - Members of the board of state broadcaster RAI will be voted by the Senate on July 18, sources said Wednesday. They said an agreement had been reached with House Speaker Roberto Fico to move the date from July 11. On July 11 various committees will sit including intelligence service oversight body COPASIR, they said.
