Gambling ad ban 'sign of civility' - CEI (3)

Rome, July 4 - The Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) on Wednesday hailed the government's new ban on advertising for gambling as a "sign of civility". CEI spokesman Father Ivan Maffeis recalled the Church's work against gambling addiction and said "we welcome as a sign of civility the government decree that puts an end to ads on gambling". The government's so-called 'dignity decree' aims to curb advertising on gambling and stop top actors and personalities fronting ads. Italy has seen a surge in gambling addiction despite a fall in purchasing power over the last few years. photo: a rally against gambling addiction