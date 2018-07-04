Rome

Historic friendship Mattarella tells Trump (2)

To boost security, development, social progress

Rome, July 4 - Italy and the United States are bound by an historic friendship, President Sergio Mattarella told President Donald Trump in a July 4 message on Wednesday. "It is my keen wish that the United States and Italy should always find new ways to increase, at all levels, the capital of trust that allows our countries to together promote, with an effective transatlantic approach, international security, economic grwoth and social progress," Mattarella said.

