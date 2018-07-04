Tria euro commitment, we'll see on budget - Moscovici (3)

Starsbourg

Starsbourg, July 4 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has issued an assurance on the euro but the European Commission will have to wait and see on the budget, Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Wednesday. "In October the countries will send their plans and then we will comment, he said. "Tria assured me of (Italy's) attachment to the euro and the common values in which Italy plays a role," said the commissioner.

