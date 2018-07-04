Rome

Cassation sentence political says Salvini (3)

'Bizarre' ruling, consciences are clear says League leader

Rome, July 4 - The Cassation Court sentence saying 49 million euros allegedly misappropriated by persons close to the anti-migrant Eursokeptic League is a "political one", League leader matteo salvini said Wednesday. But he said "there is no general design" against the rightwing populist party, which recently entered government alongside the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. "Our consciences are completely clear, there is no concern about this bizarre sentence," said Salvini, who is interior minister and deputy premier in Premier Giuseppe Conte's new administration. Asked if the League would "mobilise" against the sentence, Salvini smiled: "We haven't got time to waste with these things, we've got too much work to do".

