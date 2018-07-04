Universiade:De Luca No to Mostra d'Oltremare Roma camp (3)

Naples

Other institutions may put in 170 mn

Naples, July 4 - Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca on Wednesday said No to a "Roma camp" at the Mostra d'Oltremare at next year's world university games, the Universiade, reiterating his rejection of placing the athletes' village at the show. "We are strongly against the devastation of the Mostre d'Oltremare, I will never agree to a Roma camp being set up there," he said. De Luca said other institutions could replace the regional government if they wanted and put in the 170 million euros required for the village.

