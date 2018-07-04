Cut golden pensions says Di Maio (3)

Rome
04/07/2018
Rome, July 4 - The government is set to cut golden pensions, those above 5,000 euros a month, and raise minimum pensions to 780 euros, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday. He said this would come after the elimination of vitalizi parliamentary pensions, in a week's time. "Vitalizi are a first step, and the next one are privileged pensions," he said. "If you have a high pension that comes from a lifetime's work, on the other hand, it is right". Di Maio said No to "pensions unconnected to contributions".
