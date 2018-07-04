Vatican City

Pope to say Mass for migrants Friday (3)

On 5th anniversary of Lampedusa visit

Pope to say Mass for migrants Friday

Vatican City, July 4 - Pope Francis will say a Mass for migrants on Friday July 6, the fifth anniversary of his visit to Lampedusa on July 8, 2013, the Vatican said Wednesday. The Mass will start at 11:00 in St Peter's. Vatican Spokesman Greg Burke said "it will be a moment of prayer for the deceased, for the survivors and for those who assist them. "The presence of around 200 people, including refugees and people taking care of them, is envisaged". Admittance will be by ticket only, but the tickets will be free, Burke said.

