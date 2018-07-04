Prosecutors challenge gay couple kids registration (3)

Pesaro

Pesaro, July 4 - Prosecutors in the Marche coastal town of Pesaro on Wednesday challenged the birth registration of two children of a gay couple. The twins, a boy and a girl, were born in California from a womb donor. They were registered as the couple's children in the birth and death registry of Gabicce Mare near Pesaro Urbino. Prosecutors say public order regulations were breached.

