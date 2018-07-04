Pension syst needs migrants,numbers overestimated-INPS chief

Rome, July 4 - INPS chief Tito Boeri reiterated on Wednesday his assertion that Italy needs migrant workers for its pension system to be sustainable, adding that perceptions of how many workers from abroad are in the country were off the mark. "Our pension system is capable of meeting the challenge of longevity, at least as long as the automatic adaptation of the retirement age in relation to life expectancy is kept," Boeri said as he presented the pension and social security agency's annual report. "But it does not have corrective mechanisms that enable it to compensate for a fall in people arriving on our labour market... "The Italians underestimate the percentage of the population that is over 65 and they overestimate the number of immigrants and people under 14. "The deviation between perception and reality is much more accentuated that elsewhere. "It's not just prejudice. It is full blown disinformation. "Our country needs to increase legal immigration".