Rome

Pension syst needs migrants,numbers overestimated-INPS chief

Boeri bemoans 'disinformation' about workers from abroad

Pension syst needs migrants,numbers overestimated-INPS chief

Rome, July 4 - INPS chief Tito Boeri reiterated on Wednesday his assertion that Italy needs migrant workers for its pension system to be sustainable, adding that perceptions of how many workers from abroad are in the country were off the mark. "Our pension system is capable of meeting the challenge of longevity, at least as long as the automatic adaptation of the retirement age in relation to life expectancy is kept," Boeri said as he presented the pension and social security agency's annual report. "But it does not have corrective mechanisms that enable it to compensate for a fall in people arriving on our labour market... "The Italians underestimate the percentage of the population that is over 65 and they overestimate the number of immigrants and people under 14. "The deviation between perception and reality is much more accentuated that elsewhere. "It's not just prejudice. It is full blown disinformation. "Our country needs to increase legal immigration".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

di Luigina Pileggi

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, medico sospeso

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, ostetrico sospeso

Una bara tra i rifiuti

Una bara tra i rifiuti

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Omicidio Fortunata Fortugno, fermati i presunti assassini

Omicidio Fortunata Fortugno,
fermati i presunti assassini

Infranto il sogno del boss Vetrinetta

Infranto il sogno del boss Vetrinetta

di Marialucia Conistabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33