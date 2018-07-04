Closing border would be irresponsible - Mattarella

Tallinn
04/07/2018
Tallinn, July 4 - President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday that it would be "not very responsible" to "put in risk" the freedom of movement of European people when asked during a press conference in Tallinn about the possibility of Austria closing its border with Italy to stop the arrival of asylum seekers. "Many things distinguish the EU and its historic integration but two fully express its soul: Erasmus and Schengen," the Italian head of State said during a visit to Estonia.
