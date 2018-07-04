Rome

Dignity decree will be amended, but not watered down - govt

We'll work in parliament to make package more effective- Salvini

Dignity decree will be amended, but not watered down - govt

Rome, July 4 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the 'dignity decree' presented by Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio will be amended in parliament. "It is a good start," said Salvini, who is the leader of the rightwing League party. "Parliament will try to make it more efficient and productive. "Fighting the relocation (of production outside Italy), fighting gambling and gambling addiction (by banning betting adverts) and working on job insecurity, with methods that we will work on in parliament, is a good start". Salvini has called for the reintroduction of the so-called vouchers used to pay for occasional work, a system that was recently abolished due to concerns it was being exploited by some employers. The interior minister has said the vouchers are needed for seasonal work in the tourism and agriculture sectors. Di Maio, who is also deputy premier and leader of the other partner in the coalition government, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), said that he is happy to see his 'dignity decree' amended, while warning that he will not let it be watered down. "Parliament is sovereign," said Di Maio. "If the amendments go in the direction of improving (the package), the M5S will be ready for dialogue. "If they want to water down the measures that we have written, on the other hand, we will hold firm".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

di Luigina Pileggi

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, medico sospeso

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, ostetrico sospeso

Una bara tra i rifiuti

Una bara tra i rifiuti

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Omicidio Fortunata Fortugno, fermati i presunti assassini

Omicidio Fortunata Fortugno,
fermati i presunti assassini

Infranto il sogno del boss Vetrinetta

Infranto il sogno del boss Vetrinetta

di Marialucia Conistabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33