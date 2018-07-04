Dignity decree good start, will be amended - Salvini

Rome, July 4 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the 'dignity decree' presented by Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio will be amended in parliament. "It is a good start," said Salvini, who is the leader of the rightwing League party. "Parliament will try to make it more efficient and productive. "Fighting the relocation (of production outside Italy), fighting gambling and gambling addiction (by banning betting adverts) and working on job insecurity, with methods that we will work on in parliament, is a good start". Salvini has called for the reintroduction of the so-called vouchers used to pay for occasional work, a system that was recently abolished due to concerns it was being exploited by employers. The interior minister has said the vouchers are needed for seasonal work in the tourism and agriculture sectors.