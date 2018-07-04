Torrential rain causes floods in Trentino

Rome, July 7 - Storms and torrential rain have caused big problems in the northern province of Trentino, especially in the Fassa and Fiemme valleys. The worst-hit town was Moena, where the streets became torrents and violent shower of hailstones covered the area. Many roads had to be closed and around 50 people were evacuated from their homes. A group of 13 people, including staff and excursionists, were isolated at the Taramelli mountain refuge in Val Monzoni. Around 3,300 lighting bolts hit Alto Adige during storms there, while gale-force winds were causing problems near to Lake Como.