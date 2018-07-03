Seize League funds wherever they are - top court (3)

Rome

Seize League funds wherever they are - top court

They won't stop us says party administrator Centemero

Seize League funds wherever they are - top court

Rome, July 3 - The authorities should seize funds from the rightwing League party "wherever they are" until the State gets back 49 million euros it was allegedly defrauded of, the supreme Court of Cassation has said. The Court of Cassation stated this in its explanation of its decision to uphold an appeal by prosecutors to reverse a successful appeal by League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini against the 'blanket' seizure of party funds. The money regards a case in which former League leader and founder Umberto Bossi was convicted in a first-instance trial. The Cassation said the money should be impounded from sources including bank accounts and deposits. Up to now 1.5 million euros has been frozen. "We are astounded to learn of the explanation from the news agencies, before the Cassation, of the sentence, according to which, the seizure of 48 million euros in electoral reimbursements should be seized," said League MP and party administrator Giulio Centemero. "Perhaps the effectiveness of the League government's action is annoying some. "But they certainly won't stop us like this".

