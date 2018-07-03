Rome

'I'll meet Seehofer, common solutions needed' - Salvini (2)

German-Italian interior ministers to have talks July 11

'I'll meet Seehofer, common solutions needed' - Salvini (2)

Rome, July 3 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he will meet his German counterpart Horst Seehofer on July 11 ahead of the Innsbruck meeting of EU interior ministers. Salvini made the announcement after a "cordial, constructive telephone conversation" with Seehofer. "We discussed common solutions to combat illegal immigration, both between one EU country and another, and the protection of Europe's external border. "The appointment will also be an opportunity to prepare a common proposal against terrorism and to reinforce internal security".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

di Luigina Pileggi

Una bara tra i rifiuti

Una bara tra i rifiuti

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, medico sospeso

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, ostetrico sospeso

La Calabria si sta spopolando

La Calabria si sta spopolando

di Domenico Marino

Morto il prof. Girolamo Cotroneo

Morto il prof. Girolamo Cotroneo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33