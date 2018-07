Top court orders retrial for Lombardo (2)

Catania, July 3 - Italy's supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday scrapped a ruling regarding former Sicilian governor Raffaele Lombardo and ordered a repeat of the appeals-level trial. In March 2017 Catania's appeal court acquitted Lombardo of the charge of external participation in mafia association but it convicted him of electoral corruption with the use of mafia methods an aggravating factor. The former regional chief got a suspended two-year jail term.