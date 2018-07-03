Govt 'fighting gambling addiction' with advert ban (2)

Rome

Serie A League complaints about impact on soccer

Rome, July 3 - The government is fighting gambling addiction which is "no less pernicious than alcohol and drug addiction," Premier Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday n the government's 'dignity decree', which bans gambling ads. Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said "thousands of families have ended up in the street" because of gambling addiction and said famous people like actors will now have to stop appearing in gambling ads. The government will find the financial cover for its ban on gambling ads from its new national plan on gambling, Di Maio said. The Serie A League said in a statement that the move could hit the top flight and the soccer as a whole in Italy. "(Preventing betting companies from) investing in promotion in our country could lead to competitive disadvantages for the Italian clubs, with advertising budgets destined for our teams going abroad instead," it said, expressing "extreme concern". It said that the advertising ban could cost the State up to 700 million euros in lost tax revenue over the next three years.

