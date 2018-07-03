Rome

Rebel seniors occupy shut-down Rome centre for elderly

Group break locks, say won't go until solution found

Rome, July 3 - A group of senior citizens on Tuesday forced the lock on a shut-down centre for the elderly in Rome's XV borough and occupied the premises. The protest is against the authorities' prolonged failure to do the work necessary to reopen the centre, where the senior citizens used to dance, play cards and bowls, and chat, after it was temporary closed for being declared unfit for use. The group hung up a 20-metre wide banner declaring "Occupation" and have vowed that "we won't go until a solution is found".

