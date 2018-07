Govt 'fighting gambling addiction' with advert ban

Rome, July 3 - The government is fighting gambling addiction which is "no less pernicious than alcohol and drug addiction," Premier Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday n the government's 'dignity decree', which bans gambling ads. Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said "thousands of families have ended up in the street" because of gambling addiction and said famous people like actors will now have to stop appearing in gambling ads. The government will find the financial cover for its ban on gambling ads from its new national plan on gambling, Di Maio said.