Rome

Whole govt wants accounts in order - Conte (3)

Premier says feels like 'head of household' regarding budget

Whole govt wants accounts in order - Conte (3)

Rome, July 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that the whole of his 5-Star Movement/League government wants the public finances to be in order, not just Economy Minister Giovanni Tria. "It's not just the economy minister who cares about having the accounts in order, I am the first person who cares and all the ministers care too," Conte told a news conference. "We are not talking about marking out differences or distances. "Everyone who sits in the cabinet is a reasonable person who has the country's interest at heart. "It would be unthinkable for us to fail to assess the impact of the government's economic measures on the public finances. "You need the attitude of the head of a household and I feel very much the head of the household".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

di Luigina Pileggi

Una bara tra i rifiuti

Una bara tra i rifiuti

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, medico sospeso

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, ostetrico sospeso

La Calabria si sta spopolando

La Calabria si sta spopolando

di Domenico Marino

Morto il prof. Girolamo Cotroneo

Morto il prof. Girolamo Cotroneo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33