Whole govt wants accounts in order - Conte (3)

Rome, July 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that the whole of his 5-Star Movement/League government wants the public finances to be in order, not just Economy Minister Giovanni Tria. "It's not just the economy minister who cares about having the accounts in order, I am the first person who cares and all the ministers care too," Conte told a news conference. "We are not talking about marking out differences or distances. "Everyone who sits in the cabinet is a reasonable person who has the country's interest at heart. "It would be unthinkable for us to fail to assess the impact of the government's economic measures on the public finances. "You need the attitude of the head of a household and I feel very much the head of the household".