Rome

Civil service heads to be sacked if slackers,molesters (4)

Those who tolerate irregularities to be punished too

Civil service heads to be sacked if slackers,molesters (4)

Rome, July 3 - Civil service managers who are guilty of "serial absenteeism" or are sex pests will be sacked under a new toughened code of conduct, sector body ARAN said Tuesday. Managers who rack up "unjustified series of absences" in periods where service should be guaranteed or who are repeat offenders regarding "behaviour or molestation of a sexual nature" will be fired under the proposed code. This will also be the case for staff. The repeated "toleration of irregularities in service" on the part of staff will also be sanctioned. Managers who have "altercations" or don't apply rules on work safety or smoking bans can also be fined under the new code to the tune of 200-500 euros. photo: Civil Service Minister Giulia Bongiorno

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

di Luigina Pileggi

Una bara tra i rifiuti

Una bara tra i rifiuti

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, medico sospeso

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, ostetrico sospeso

La Calabria si sta spopolando

La Calabria si sta spopolando

di Domenico Marino

Morto il prof. Girolamo Cotroneo

Morto il prof. Girolamo Cotroneo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33