Italian priest marries Spanish man, bishop says still priest

Verona, July 3 - An Italian priest has married a Spanish man in the Canary Islands but his bishop says he is still a priest. Father Giuliano Costalunga, until two years ago a parish priest in the mountains near Verona, married Pablo, an assistant he met during his years in the active priesthood, in April on Gran Canaria. Verona Bishop Giuseppe Zenti called the case a "very sad affair, for him and our church". But he stressed that Costalunga had not yet asked to be released from the priesthood and said he would visit his parish on Thursday.