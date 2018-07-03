Verdini gets 6 yrs 9 mts for CCF bankruptcy (3)

Florence, July 3 - Centrist politician Denis Verdini on Tuesday got six years and nine months in jail for the bankruptcy of the Banca Credito Cooperativo Fiorentino (CCF) bank where he served as chairman, at an appeals trial. Verdini, a former ally of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, had got nine years from the court of first instance. The sentences of businessmen Riccardo Fusi and Roberto Bartolomei were also reduced. They each got five years and 10 months in jail. For anyone to actually serve time, the sentences must be upheld by the supreme Court of Cassation.