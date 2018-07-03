Man under house arrest 'abused 2 girls' (4)

Naples, July 3 - A man under house arrest for sex abuse abused two girls aged 11 and 12, sources said Tuesday. The 43-year-old from Qualiano near Naples was re-arrested at dawn Tuesday, sources said. The alleged abuse took place in May, police said. The girls' mothers reported "repeated" acts of sexual violence on their daughters, sources said. The girls were questioned by police and confirmed what their mothers had reported, adding "disturbing" details, police said. "The narrative contribution of the injured parties showing the systematic repetition of violence the minors were forced to submit to was particularly alarming," they said.