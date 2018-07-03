Naples

Man under house arrest 'abused 2 girls' (4)

Near Naples

Man under house arrest 'abused 2 girls' (4)

Naples, July 3 - A man under house arrest for sex abuse abused two girls aged 11 and 12, sources said Tuesday. The 43-year-old from Qualiano near Naples was re-arrested at dawn Tuesday, sources said. The alleged abuse took place in May, police said. The girls' mothers reported "repeated" acts of sexual violence on their daughters, sources said. The girls were questioned by police and confirmed what their mothers had reported, adding "disturbing" details, police said. "The narrative contribution of the injured parties showing the systematic repetition of violence the minors were forced to submit to was particularly alarming," they said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

di Luigina Pileggi

Una bara tra i rifiuti

Una bara tra i rifiuti

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, medico sospeso

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, ostetrico sospeso

La Calabria si sta spopolando

La Calabria si sta spopolando

di Domenico Marino

Morto il prof. Girolamo Cotroneo

Morto il prof. Girolamo Cotroneo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33