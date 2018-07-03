Italy OK on surface water, not OK on water tables - EU (3)

Brussels

Only 58% of underground water good agst EU average of 74%

Brussels, July 3 - Italy presents a quality of surface water above other EU developed economies but the chemical state of underground water is below the average, the European Environment Agency said in a report on EU water in 2018. In Italy, the report said, 41% of water basins monitored presented a good or elevated ecological state, against an EU average of 39%. Across the EU 74% of underground water is in a good chemical state but only 58% of Italian subterranean water is, the report said.

