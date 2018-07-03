Berlin

We'll talk to Italy on migrants too - Seehofer (3)

Minister has phone call with Kurz, will fly to Vienna

We'll talk to Italy on migrants too - Seehofer (3)

Berlin, July 3 - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Tuesday he would also talk to Italy on the migrant issue after a phone conversation with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on transit centres decided by the EU for migrants registered in other countries. "We will also naturally speak to Italy. But first we must know what we want," he said, according to the DPA news agency. Seehofer said "I want to fly to Vienna as soon as possible", without setting a date.

