No country can face migrant issue alone - Mattarella (3)

Riga
03/07/2018
Riga, July 3 - No one country can face the migrant issue alone, President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday. Speaking after talks with Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Mattarella said "we also spoke of the common membership of the EU and the Atlantic Alliance. "Starting from the result of the last European Council, we spoke about the issue of migration, agreeing on the fact that it is a phenomenon of such a large scale that no single country can face it on its own".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
di Antonio Sangiorgi
di Luigina Pileggi
di Domenico Marino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online