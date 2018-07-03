Caserta

Psychiatric patient beats man to death (4)

In hospital near Caserta

Psychiatric patient beats man to death (4)

Caserta, July 3 - A psychiatric patient beat a man to death with his bare hands in a hospital at Sessa Aurunca near Caserta on Tuesday, local sources said. The man, said to be "of African origin", was overcome by a fit of rage and attacked the victim, bashing in his skull, the sources said. Police had trouble restraining the aggressor, who was eventually sedated, sources said. Some police officers sustained bruises in the scuffle, sources said. The victim is a 77-year-old Italian man from Falciano del Massico near Caserta, police said. The facility where the murder took place is for patients with psychiatric problems.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Una bara tra i rifiuti

Una bara tra i rifiuti

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

di Luigina Pileggi

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, medico sospeso

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, ostetrico sospeso

La Calabria si sta spopolando

La Calabria si sta spopolando

di Domenico Marino

Morto il prof. Girolamo Cotroneo

Morto il prof. Girolamo Cotroneo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33