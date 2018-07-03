Don't use migrant deaths agst govt says Di Maio (3)

Rome, July 3 - Migrant deaths should not be used to argue against the government's tough new migration policy, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. "Deaths must not be used for this polemic, let's remember that there have always been deaths at sea," he said on Italian TV. Government critics have slammed the new policy of turning away migrant-rescuing NGO ships. They have claimed this has helped cause recent mass drownings. "Our ships are continuing to save people," Di Maio said. "There is a difference between rescuing and ferrying". In the past, Di Maio has accused NGOs of being "migrant taxis". The deputy premier stressed that "we will supply motor launches to Libya because the healthiest thing is that the Libyans should carry out the rescues, and take (the migrants) back to the Libyan coast".