Rome

Don't use migrant deaths agst govt says Di Maio (3)

The healthiest thing is for Libyans to save them

Don't use migrant deaths agst govt says Di Maio (3)

Rome, July 3 - Migrant deaths should not be used to argue against the government's tough new migration policy, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. "Deaths must not be used for this polemic, let's remember that there have always been deaths at sea," he said on Italian TV. Government critics have slammed the new policy of turning away migrant-rescuing NGO ships. They have claimed this has helped cause recent mass drownings. "Our ships are continuing to save people," Di Maio said. "There is a difference between rescuing and ferrying". In the past, Di Maio has accused NGOs of being "migrant taxis". The deputy premier stressed that "we will supply motor launches to Libya because the healthiest thing is that the Libyans should carry out the rescues, and take (the migrants) back to the Libyan coast".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Una bara tra i rifiuti

Una bara tra i rifiuti

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

di Luigina Pileggi

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, medico sospeso

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, ostetrico sospeso

La Calabria si sta spopolando

La Calabria si sta spopolando

di Domenico Marino

Morto il prof. Girolamo Cotroneo

Morto il prof. Girolamo Cotroneo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33