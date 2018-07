Man drowns in flooded underpass (3)

Turin, July 3 - A 51-year-old man drowned in a railway underpass flooded by torrential rain near Turin on Monday night. The victim was named as Guido Zabena, 51, a resident of Favria. A factory worker, Zabena was driving home from work when his Fiat Punto was blocked in the flooded underpass. A violent thunderstorm didn't even give him a chance of getting out of the vehicle, police said.