Austria says ready to 'protect southern borders' (3)

Rome, July 3 - The Austrian government on Tuesday said it was ready to protect its southern borders, in the wake of a government-saving migrant deal in Germany. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Deputy Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache and Interior Minister Herbert Kickl announced the move after German Chancellor and CDU leader Angela Merkel and Bavarian sister party CSU leader Horst Seehofer announced a deal Monday to set up asylum seeker centres in so-called 'transit zones' in Germany. Austria's main southern border is with Italy. The main crossing point is at the Brenner Pass. The accord in Germany came after Seehofer threatened to bring down the government unless migrants were stopped from entering the country. photo: Kurz