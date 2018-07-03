Rome

Austria says ready to 'protect southern borders' (3)

After German deal on migrant centres in transit zones

Austria says ready to 'protect southern borders' (3)

Rome, July 3 - The Austrian government on Tuesday said it was ready to protect its southern borders, in the wake of a government-saving migrant deal in Germany. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Deputy Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache and Interior Minister Herbert Kickl announced the move after German Chancellor and CDU leader Angela Merkel and Bavarian sister party CSU leader Horst Seehofer announced a deal Monday to set up asylum seeker centres in so-called 'transit zones' in Germany. Austria's main southern border is with Italy. The main crossing point is at the Brenner Pass. The accord in Germany came after Seehofer threatened to bring down the government unless migrants were stopped from entering the country. photo: Kurz

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

Primo volo Aegean Airlines

di Luigina Pileggi

Una bara tra i rifiuti

Una bara tra i rifiuti

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, medico sospeso

Violenze sessuali su 14 partorienti, ostetrico sospeso

La Calabria si sta spopolando

La Calabria si sta spopolando

di Domenico Marino

Morto il prof. Girolamo Cotroneo

Morto il prof. Girolamo Cotroneo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33