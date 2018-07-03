We'll cut firms' labour costs - Di Maio (3)

Rome
03/07/2018
Rome, July 3 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday vowed to cut Italian firms' labour costs. Speaking on Italian TV, Di Maio said a reduction in labour costs aimed at incentivising those firms that can grow will be introduced in the next budget bill. "We'll cut labour costs, we're working on it for the budget bill," Di Maio said. He said the government will implement "a selective reduction in labour costs, on all firms that have growth margins, we will incentivise them".
