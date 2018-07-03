Now we'll cut golden pensions - Di Maio (3)

Rome, July 3 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday vowed to cut so-called 'golden pensions', those paying over 5,000 euros a month. "I have made another commitment to the Italians: now let's cut the golden pensions," he said on Italian TV. "We'll frame a bill in the Senate and I hope to approve it by the end of the summer", said the deputy premier and leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.