Berlusconi Senator buying time-out confirmed (3)

Rome, July 2 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Monday confirmed the application of the statute of limitations to a case involving alleged Senator buying by former premier Silvio Berlusconi. Media magnate Berlusconi was originally sentenced to three years for bribing Senators to switch sides but this was overturned on appeal on April 20 last year when the court said the case had timed out under the statute. Prosecutor General Luigi Orsi had asked the Cassation judges to change the charge to improper corruption, but still applying the statute of limitations. The defence had asked the high court to acquit Berlusconi, leader of the centre-right Forza Italia party. Berlusconi was originally convicted of giving Italy of Values (IdV) Senator Sergio De Gregorio three million euros to come across the aisle and help bring down Romano Prodi's second centre-left government. Prosecutors said other Senators were bribed but no names were ever produced.

