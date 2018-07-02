Murdered ex-footballer 'still alive in acid vat'

Milan
02/07/2018
Milan, July 2 - A former footballer murdered on the night of November 14 and 15 was still alive when he was put in a vat of acid to dissolve his body, police said Monday. Andrea La Rosa, 35, died of "inhalation of fumes and his confinement in the vat", police said. Two people - Raffaele Rullo and his mother Antonietta Biancaniello - have been charged with killing him because of a debt of over 30,000 euros they owed him. They allegedly knocked him out with narcotics before wounding him in the throat and putting him in the vat.
