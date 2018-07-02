Milan

Murdered ex-footballer 'still alive in acid vat'

Knocked out with narcotics, wounded in throat

Murdered ex-footballer 'still alive in acid vat'

Milan, July 2 - A former footballer murdered on the night of November 14 and 15 was still alive when he was put in a vat of acid to dissolve his body, police said Monday. Andrea La Rosa, 35, died of "inhalation of fumes and his confinement in the vat", police said. Two people - Raffaele Rullo and his mother Antonietta Biancaniello - have been charged with killing him because of a debt of over 30,000 euros they owed him. They allegedly knocked him out with narcotics before wounding him in the throat and putting him in the vat.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La Calabria si sta spopolando

La Calabria si sta spopolando

di Domenico Marino

Trema il clan Mancuso, si pente uno dei rampolli

Trema il clan Mancuso, si pente uno dei rampolli

di Marialucia Conistabile

Una bara tra i rifiuti

Una bara tra i rifiuti

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Nuova aerostazione, il progetto non decolla

Nuova aerostazione, il progetto non decolla

di Luigina Pileggi

Cinque furti d'auto al giorno e il sigillo del cavallo di ritorno

Cinque furti d'auto al giorno e il sigillo del cavallo di ritorno

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33