50% hike in compensation for unfair dismissals - decree (3)

Rome, July 2 - The government's 'dignity decree' hikes compensation for unfair dismissal by 50% and overhauls former premier Matteo Renzi's Jobs Act labour-market reform via a "war" on precarious contracts, sources said Monday. It will also safeguard workers via "major" disincentives on unfair dismissals, the sources said. The compensation may reach the equivalent of 26 monthly wage packets, they said. The cabinet is expected to launch the decree in the coming hours.