Italy-Libya committee launches 'Salvini Plan' (3)

Cairo, July 2 - The bilateral Italo-Libyan Committee on Monday drew up a "plan to urgently strengthen" Libyan forces used in fighting illegal immigration, sources said. The plan, named 'Salvini Plan' after Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, envisages the supply of dinghies, equipment, vehicles and other materiel to the Libyan Coast Guard, Navy and Border Guard, sources said. The committee met in Tripoli. Earlier Italy said it was giving Libya 10 motor launches and two ships, in the wake of other vessels.