Rome

M5S-League bet on fear, own goal for Italy - Renzi (3)

A 'joke' I was to blame for PD election defeat

Rome, July 2 - The populist Five Star-League government is betting on "fear" by turning away migrant NGO ships and this constitutes "the most incredible own goal" for Italy, ex-premier and former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said in his e-news bulletin Monday. He accused the two populist parties of thinking they can change the European Union's line on immigration by "holing desperate people hostage". Renzi also said the claim that he had been responsible for the PD's defeat in recent run-offs in traditional strongholds like Siena, Pisa, Massa, Imola and Ivrea was a "joke". This came after its worst-ever showing in the March 4 general election. The former leader said "clarity is needed" and he would write about the PD in the coming says.

