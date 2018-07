Foolhardy season of tariffs mustn't develop-Mattarella (3)

Rome, July 2 - President Sergio Mattarella said Monday he hoped the "foolhardy" season of "threats of tariffs" did not "develop excessively or create difficulties". Meanwhile the European Commission wrote to the US Commerce Department saying US tariffs on European car imports hurt trade, growth and employment in the US, with a negative impact on US GDP and links with its allies. President Donald Trump had levied a slew of tariffs on imports including steel and aluminium from the EU, Mexico and Canada, as well as a raft of Chinese goods, spurring fears of a trade war.