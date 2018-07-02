Italy to give Libya 10 launches and 2 ships (4)

Rome, July 2 - Italy is to give Libya 10 motor launches and 2 ships to beef up its efforts to stop migrant trafficking according to a a draft of a decree issued Monday. The decree also earmarks 1.4 million euros over two years to maintain the vessels and train Libyan navy and coast guard personnel. Italy has already supplied Libya with other naval units and training to help stem the flow of migrants into Italy, a frontline country in the migrant crisis. Meanwhile the migrant-rescue NGO ship Seawatch was stopped in Malta. Italy has started closing its ports to NGOs that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean. Two have been forced to go to Spain and one to Malta.