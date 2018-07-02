Black women's athletics win sparks political storm in Italy

Right and Left clash. Minister Salvini tweets: 'Bravissime!'

Black women's athletics win sparks political storm in Italy

(ANSAmed) - Rome, July 2 - An all-black women's relay team won the 4X400m for Italy at the Mediterranean Games on Sunday, sparking a political row. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) hailed the victory of Maria Benedicta Chigbolu, Ayomide Folorunso, Raphaela Lukudo and Libania Grenot, with former leader Matteo Renzi tweeting "this is a win for an Italy without fear". Left-leaning anti-mafia writer Roberto Saviano also hailed the quartet's victory. "Thanks to Libania Grenot, Maria Benedicta Chigbolu, Ayomide Folorunso and Raphaela Lukudo," he tweeted. "Their smiles are the response to the racist Italy of the (anti-migrant) League (party). The multicultural Italy born from the Republican dream must not be stopped". Farm Minister Gianmarco Centinaio, of the League, said "the PD and Saviano only celebrate athletes of colour, they are the real racists". Rightist nationalist Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni said "the radical chic are exploiting this case to push their agenda". But League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini hailed the win, saying the athletes had been "bravissime!" "It was a great win, I'd like to meet them and embrace them," he said, adding that they were not part of the "clandestine" immigrants causing social tensions but citizens who "help our country grow".

