Mafia a mindset, also of some banks - Di Maio (3)

Rome, July 2 - The mafia is a mindset that is also shown by some banks, Labour and Industry Minister and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Monday. "The mafia is first and foremost a mindset, before being a criminal organisation," he said. "We can see it in some attitudes of banks, because there are sentences which recognise the usury of banks. "The mafia mindset is also sometimes seen in some exponents of the State and some organisations of the State".