Pontida

'We'll rule for 30 years' says Salvini (2)

Rightwing leader to launch 'League of Leagues'

'We'll rule for 30 years' says Salvini (2)

Pontida, July 2 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Sunday the anti-migrant Euroskeptic party would rule Italy for 30 years and would launch a transnational League of Leagues to fight European elites in next year's European Parliament elections. "We will govern for the next 30 years," Salvini told the faithful at their annual gathering at their spiritual birthplace of Pontida in northern Italy. The League of Leagues, he said, would "bring together all the free and sovereign movements" ahead of next year's EP elections. That vote will be a "referendum between the people and the elite", the rightwing populist leader said. Salvini added that the League's government partner, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), was "honest and consistent".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La Calabria si sta spopolando

La Calabria si sta spopolando

di Domenico Marino

Trema il clan Mancuso, si pente uno dei rampolli

Trema il clan Mancuso, si pente uno dei rampolli

di Marialucia Conistabile

Una bara tra i rifiuti

Una bara tra i rifiuti

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Nuova aerostazione, il progetto non decolla

Nuova aerostazione, il progetto non decolla

di Luigina Pileggi

Svincolo di Giostra chiuso, è caos

Svincolo di Giostra chiuso, è caos

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33